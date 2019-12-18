Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Shared by a fan on Twitter, one post sees the Cuban singer responding to an account with the n-word back in 2012 in addition to reblogging some racist and xenophobic posts.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello's past problematic Tumblr reblogs have made their way out online. On Tuesday, December 17, a fan shared on her/his Twitter account a thread of "camila cabello's racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs."

The post, which has garnered more than 300 retweets and 700 likes as of now, was made by a fan account whose name is motivatefenty. "Camila's tumblr account is vous-etess-belle. And how do I know this? She said so herself," the fan began her thread in addition to linking to the "Senorita" singer's Tumblr account.

In one of Camila's posts on the site, the Cuban singer could be seen responding to an account with the n-word back in 2012. "check your fb," the person wrote, to which Camila replied, "n***a plz i sent ju lyk 1923812038 inboxes."

"She reblogged this extremely racist gif that stereotypes an African-American child," wrote motivatefenty in a separate tweet, attaching a black kid getting excited for a KFC bucket. Camila also appeared to reblog a post featuring an edited picture of Piglet sporting an afro hair with "Niglet" written on it. "this goes to show she knew exactly what she meant when she called her black bandmate the n word," the fan said.

Another post that Camila allegedly reblogged read, "MEXICAN AND BLACK JOKES ARE PRETTY MUCH THE SAME ONCE YOU HEARD JUAN YOU'VE HEARD JAMAL." She also reblogged "a post making fun of Rihanna being a victim of domestic abuse."

Additionally, the fan accused the former Fifth Harmony member of being xenophobic as she reblogged a post featuring a google search of "why do asians speak the ching chong language."

Meanwhile, Camila wrote on her main Tumblr account (waakeme-up), "its not easy i guess its just something u have to work at." That was her response to someone asking her, "how do i become a strong independent black women like you?"

This arrives after former teammate Normani Kordei opened up about the racist abuse she received from Camila's fans after they thought she had shaded their idol in a Facebook Live interview in 2016. She revealed that Camila's fans sent her death threats in addition to racist messages and images of lynchings on social media.