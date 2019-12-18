'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

NBC TV

Opening the night is some of the male vocalists in season 17 including Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q who take the stage to perform 'Give Me Some Lovin' '.

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - The big night for the Top 4 of "The Voice" season 17 is here! In the Tuesday, December 17 episode of the NBC singing competition show, either Rose Short, Ricky Duran, Jake Hoot or Katie Kadan would be named the winner of the show's current season.

Opening the night was some of the male vocalists in season 17. Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q took the stage to perform an upbeat rendition of "Give Me Some Lovin' ". Following it up was Lady Antebellum who sang their latest song "What If I Never Get Over You" and they totally killed it!

Black Eyed Peas was also among the performers that night, belting out "RITMO" along side J Balvin and the dance group Illuminate. Katie then hit the stage with an epic collaboration with Adam Lambert as they beautifully sang "Believe" by Cher.

Up next was Rose, who joined forces with Yolanda Adams. The pair successfully wowed with a powerful rendition of "Through the Midst of It All". Later, more of season 17 former contestants, including Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Gracee Shriver and Marybeth Byrd, reunited on stage to perform "Neon Moon".

Bringing in another stunning performance was Dua Lipa as she hit the stage to sing her latest hit "Don't Start Now" in a silver fringe outfit. That night was also a historical one for Ricky as he was given a chance to collaborate with one of his idols, Gary Clark Jr. The two sang "Pearl Cadillac".

Maelyn Jarmon, who was announced as the winner of the last season, returned to sing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas". He also joined forces with Little Big Town, belting out the band's hit "Over Drinking".

Maelyn wasn't the only one making a return to the show. Former coach Jennifer Hudson was also back on "The Voice" to give the first television performance of "Memory" from her new movie "Cats". After Joana Martinez, Myracle Holloway and Hello Sunday sang "Keep Me Hangin' On", country singer Luke Combs followed it up with an emotional performance of his song "Even Though I'm Leaving".

It was finally time to find out the results. Host Carson Daly named Rose as the artist in fourth place with Katie being the third-place finisher. Ricky was announced to be the runner-up, meaning the winner of "The Voice" season 17 was Team Kelly Clarkson's Jake Hoot.