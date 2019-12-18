Paula Patton Sets Eyes on Josephine Baker Biopic

AceShowbiz - Actress Paula Patton is eyeing a new biopic about jazz legend Josephine Baker.
The "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol" beauty has optioned the film and TV rights to Sherry Jones' novel "Josephine Baker's Last Dance", which she is planning to produce as a starring vehicle for herself.
"Josephine Baker had an incredible life and was a remarkable woman," Patton told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.
"It's been a childhood dream of mine to play such an inspirational person and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tell her story."
Patton is currently searching for a writer to adapt the project.
The 2018 book chronicled the life of the Missouri-born French entertainer, who served as an undercover agent for the French resistance during World War II and went on to become a civil rights activist, all while wowing audiences as a dancer and singer.
She was also an actress, and became the first African-American to star in a major motion picture, directors Mario Nalpas and Henri Etievant's silent film "Siren of the Tropics" in 1927.