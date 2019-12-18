 
 

Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him

Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

During an interview with 'Good Morning America', the famed televangelist reveals that it was the 'Stronger' hitmaker who initiated a conversation about spiritual guidance.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kanye West formed an unlikely friendship with famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen after reaching out to him for advice about his newfound dedication to Christianity.

The "Stronger" hitmaker, who describes himself as a "born-again Christian", has been celebrating his faith at his weekly Sunday Service gospel get-togethers in recent months, and in November (2019), he headed to Houston, Texas to speak at and perform for Osteen's congregation at his Lakewood megachurch.

They have since decided to team up again for another event at New York's Yankee Stadium in May (2020), which is reportedly set to serve as the start of a national tour.

Now Osteen has opened up about how their partnership came about, telling U.S. show "Good Morning America" that Kanye personally contacted him for some spiritual guidance.

"It was interesting," the preacher recalled. "You know, Kanye's had a turn of events in the last year or so, and I got a text from him, and we just struck up a conversation and a friendship. And he was going to be in Houston for an event and I thought, 'Hey, you wanna come by the church?' And so it all came together."

Osteen claims the friendship evolved naturally, insisting it just "felt right" after initially discussing their faith.

"He asked me for advice because this world is new to him," he explained. "I just shared... with him just to... keep God in first place, and keep listening to his heart."

Osteen has since become a big fan of the reformed Kanye. "I'm a believer in people," he shared. "I found him to be very genuine and just... a fantastic person."

And the pastor, whose new book, "The Power of Favor", focuses on "God's empowerment," is convinced his new collaboration with Kanye is a sign from above.

"I believe when you have favour, God brings the right people to ya (sic)," he smiled. "Never dreamed in a million years Kanye West and I would be at Lakewood together, but here we are. So you never know what God could do."

You can share this post!

Hilarie Burton's Claims About Being Let Go Over Inclusivity Demand Refuted by Hallmark

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4
Related Posts
Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him

Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Kanye West and Jay-Z Shake Hands at Diddy's Birthday Party

Kanye West and Jay-Z Shake Hands at Diddy's Birthday Party

Kanye West Ridiculed for Going All Silver at 'Mary' Opera Performance

Kanye West Ridiculed for Going All Silver at 'Mary' Opera Performance

Besides Kanye West, These Stars Have Dark Past Before Turning Religious

Besides Kanye West, These Stars Have Dark Past Before Turning Religious

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb