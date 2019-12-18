'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

TLC TV

Prior to the airing of upcoming season 4 of the TLC reality show, the network treats fans to a sneak-peek at the upcoming season 4 which seemingly will be a history-making season.

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" is set to return in two months. Prior to that, TLC treats fans to a sneak-peek at the upcoming season 4 which seemingly will be a history-making season. This will be the first time for the show to feature a same-sex couple in the franchise's history.

In the newly-released video, 29-year-old Stephanie is seen chatting with someone on her laptop while lying down on her bed. "I'm in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl," she says before Erika, an Australian photographer she's been in an online relationship with, flickers on the screen.

Stephanie is a social media influencer. She has been dating Erika online for months, but she has kept Erika and her own sexual orientation a secret from her family.

It's not the only drama that Stephanie offers in the new season. It is revealed that she has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires clearance from doctors to travel, and she takes several medications to keep her stable. "With my health condition, a common cold could kill me," Stephanie says.

In addition to Stephanie and Erika, season 4 of "Before the 90 Days" will feature Darcey (45) and Tom (39), who is from the U.K. Viewers will see the pair trying to resolve their differences and finding out if being together forever is in their future.

The teaser also sees Geoffrey coping the death of his son and dealing with his failed marriages. His dark moments appears to get better when he meets 30-year-old Varya, from Russia, on an international dating site.

Elsewhere in the video, viewers are introduced to other couples, including Ed (54) who is ready to finally be in a relationship after meeting Rosemarie (23) from the Philippines online. Avery (32) from Seattle is also excited to meet Ash (38) in Australia after nine months of talking on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lisa from York, Pennsylvania is shocked by the massive female fan base of his Nigerian singer boyfriend Usman "SojaBoy". The last couple is Las Vegas native David (60) and Lana (27) who fall in love with each other after meeting on a Ukrainian dating website.

Season 4 of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" on Sunday, February 23 at 8 P.M. ET on TLC.