 
 

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist
WENN/FayesVision
Movie

The soundtracks for 'The Lion King', 'Rocketman', 'The Black Godfather', 'Frozen II', and 'Harriet' make the shortlist for the Best original Song nominees at 2020 Academy Awards.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles, Elton John, and Pharrell Williams are among the stars whose songs have made the Best Original Song shortlist for next year's Oscars.

Beyonce's track "Spirit" from Disney's remake of "The Lion King" is among the 15 songs that could be among the nominees when they're announced on 13 January, with Elton's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", from his "Rocketman" biopic, also on the list.

Elton also has a second song shortlisted, as his and Tim Rice's track "Never Too Late", also from "The Lion King", is in with a shot. The "Tiny Dancer" hitmaker won an Oscar in 1995 for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", a song featured in the original Disney movie.

Pharrell, meanwhile, received recognition alongside his The Neptunes collaborator Chad Hugo for "Letter to My Godfather", from the Netflix music documentary, "The Black Godfather".

Other music stars with songs shortlisted include Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, for his track "Daily Battles", which is featured in Edward Norton's neo-noir epic "Motherless Brooklyn", and Randy Newman, for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", from "Toy Story 4".

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo's song from her Harriet Tubman biopic, "Harriet", "Stand Up", also made the list, as did "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough", "Da Bronx" from "The Bronx USA", "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II", and "Catchy Song" from "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part".

The remaining shortlisted tracks are "A Glass of Soju" from "Parasite", "High Above the Water" from "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, and "Glasgow" from "Wild Rose".

You can share this post!

Candace Cameron Bure and Castmates Mourning the Loss of 'Fuller House' Dog

Ellie Goulding Helps Driver After Car Was Hit by Royal Mail Truck
Related Posts
Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says