Actress Beanie Feldstein and Her Girlfriend Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

The 'Booksmart' star walks the red carpet together with her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts at the special screening of Tom Hooper's movie 'Cats' in New York City.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Booksmart" star Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts walked the red carpet together for the first time at the premiere of "Cats" on Monday, December 16.

The pair held hands as they joined the stars of the movie musical at the screening at New York City's Lincoln Center.

Beanie, 26, met Bonnie, a British film producer, while filming "How to Build a Girl", a movie based on Caitlyn Moran's novel of the same name,late last year.

The American actress recently told Teen Vogue that she never thought about finding love before meeting Bonnie.

"It just wasn't something I thought about or craved," she said. After meeting her girlfriend she realised, "Whoa! Now I get it.... I get why people write songs," she said.

Explaining that she wasn't thinking about gender when she fell for Bonnie, Beanie added, "Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she's a woman. That's not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn't just women in general; it was her specifically."

"How to Build a Girl" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

