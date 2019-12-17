'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

Disney+ Movie

The director of the latest 'Star Wars' movie installment confirms that the character who debuted on 'The Mandalorian' won't be seen in the soon-to-be-released film.

AceShowbiz - Star Wars director J.J. Abrams has confirmed the hugely popular Baby Yoda won't make an appearance in the franchise's upcoming instalment, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

The new character made its debut in the Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian", and fans have called for a transition from the spin-off to the main series of movies.

However, at the premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Monday, December 16 night, Abrams revealed that, despite his personal affection towards the character, he ultimately hadn't made the film.

"Baby Yoda is not in the movie," he told Variety, before calling the character the "cutest thing in the history of time."

"How can you deny Baby Yoda?" he added. "You can't."

Yoda, the film franchise's all-knowing sage, has appeared in many of the Star Wars movies, voiced by puppeteer Frank Oz. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Jon Favreau, who helmed the series, confessed it was a dream come true to take a look at his species.

"Yoda, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic..." he mused. "I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuts in theatres December 19.