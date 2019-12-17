Damon Dash and Tori Spelling Named Among Top Delinquent Taxpayers of 2019

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

The music mogul has made the list for several years, while the 'BH90210' star and her husband Dean McDermott get in for owing more than $100,000 after a string of financial problems.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Music mogul Damon Dash has been ranked alongside Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott on the America's delinquent taxpayers list.

Bosses at the Department of Taxation and Finance have released a lengthy record of individuals who are in debt after failing to make required payments this past year.

Dash is listed on the government's 500 largest tax delinquencies, on the hook for $400,000 (£300,000) in back child support, while Tori and Dean, who have faced a string of financial problems in recent years, owe more than $100,000 (£75,000).

The hip-hop producer has made the list for several years, including 2007, 2012 and 2015. His debts total an estimated $2 million (£1.8 million).