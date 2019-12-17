'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

WENN/Lia Toby Movie

Should he sign on, David Ayer is expected to team up with 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg to give a more contemporary touch to Robert Aldrich's classic war film.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Director David Ayer is in negotiations to remake classic war film "The Dirty Dozen".

If the "Suicide Squad" moviemaker signs on, he will work with "X-Men" producer Simon Kinberg to reimagine the 1967 film for a new generation of fans.

Robert Aldrich's original release, inspired by E.M. Nathanson's 1965 novel of the same name, starred Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber, and Donald Sutherland as rule-breaking members of a real-life U.S. Army demolition unit during World War II.

The revamp will take place in a more contemporary setting, and will be produced for Warner Bros.' upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.