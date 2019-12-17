 
 

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'
WENN/Lia Toby
Movie

Should he sign on, David Ayer is expected to team up with 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg to give a more contemporary touch to Robert Aldrich's classic war film.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Director David Ayer is in negotiations to remake classic war film "The Dirty Dozen".

If the "Suicide Squad" moviemaker signs on, he will work with "X-Men" producer Simon Kinberg to reimagine the 1967 film for a new generation of fans.

Robert Aldrich's original release, inspired by E.M. Nathanson's 1965 novel of the same name, starred Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber, and Donald Sutherland as rule-breaking members of a real-life U.S. Army demolition unit during World War II.

The revamp will take place in a more contemporary setting, and will be produced for Warner Bros.' upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

You can share this post!

Lana Del Ray Goes Instagram Official With Sean Larkin Romance

Damon Dash and Tori Spelling Named Among Top Delinquent Taxpayers of 2019

Related Posts
'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says