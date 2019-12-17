 
 

Lana Del Ray Goes Instagram Official With Sean Larkin Romance

Three months after confirming that she is dating the 'Live PD' actor, the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer shares a photo of her smiling at the camera while he kissed her on the head.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey and her TV cop boyfriend Sean Larkin made their romance Instagram official on Monday, December 16.

The 34-year-old singer confirmed she was dating "Live PD" star Larkin in September after photos of the couple hanging out in New York's Central Park surfaced.

And on Monday, Lana and Sean took the next step in their relationship, by posting their first snap together on Instagram.

Alongside the adorable image, which showed Lana smiling at the camera while Sean kisses her on the head, the "Don't Call Me Angel" singer added a heart and peach emoji.

Sean has yet to post any pictures with Lana on his Instagram page, with his last posting coming over a week ago, when he shared a montage of photos and videos showing him trimming his beard and moustache.

After the pictures of Lana and Sean in Central Park, the singer told the Los Angeles Times she can understand why people are interested in her personal life.

"I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now," she explained. "I'm curious to know if he's wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it."

But she wishes she had a little more notice before the paparazzi popped up.

"I didn't know we were being photographed. I would've worn something different," she added. "It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem."

