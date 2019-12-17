 
 

Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion at Her Christmas Party

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is among the guests at the star-studded bash, which is also attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.

  Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt has had a festive reunion with one of his exes. On Saturday, December 14, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor attended Jennifer Aniston's annual tree trimming party, and details of his guest appearance have since surfaced.

One of many A-list celebrities invited to the holiday bash, the 55-year-old reportedly arrived at his ex-wife's Bel-Air, California home a little after 7 P.M. before most of the guests showed up. A source further dished to E! News, "He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 P.M."

Rocking a dark bomber jacket with a cap on, the "Ad Astra" star was said to have come accompanied by his long time security guard. He might have gone less formal with his attire since the party "appeared to be a pretty low key casual affair, a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays." The inside source added, "The guests were all dressed comfortable and fairly casual."

Other than Brad, the party saw the likes of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson; Kate Hudson and her fiance Danny Fujikawa; talk show host Jimmy Kimmel; and Jennifer's co-star on "The Morning Show", Reese Witherspoon in attendance. Also joining the festivity was Brad's ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, who came with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Brad and Jennifer first met in 1998. They got married in a private Malibu ceremony two years later. They announced their separation in January 2005, before having their divorced finalized in October the same year. They sparked reconciliation rumors following their split from Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux respectively.

Back in February 2019, the former couple sent the internet abuzz after Brad was spotted attending Jennifer's 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. A few months later, however, Brad was caught on camera laughing off a paparazzi question if he is back together with Jennifer.

