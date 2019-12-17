 
 

Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Shares Positive Message With His Fans at Rolling Loud

Breaking her silence one week after the 'Lucid Dreams' rapper's sudden passing, Ally Lotti struggles to hold back her tears as she pays a heartfelt tribute at the music festival in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti broke her silence after the rapper's tragic death as she spoke to fans at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 15.

The 21-year-old, real name Jarad Higgins, died at Chicago's Midway Airport after suffering a seizure on 8 December. Following his passing, a host of music stars have come forward to pay tribute to the late star, with a moving tribute forming part of the festival on Sunday.

Ally took to the stage during the tribute to speak to the crowd, and struggled to hold back her tears as she told the audience, "I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys."

"There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation."

Following Juice's passing, he was laid to rest in an open casket funeral in Harvey, Illinois, on Friday.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the MC, who had battled substance abuse, was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

