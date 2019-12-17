 
 

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

The 'Silicon Valley' actor thanks five different personal trainers for their help in transforming his physique for Marvel's 'The Eternals', while his wife Emily Gordon is quick to show her support.

AceShowbiz - Actor Kumail Nanjiani has set social media alight by sharing pictures of his muscly new physique for upcoming Marvel superhero film "The Eternals".

The "Silicon Valley" star took to Instagram on Monday, December 16 to post two shirtless shots showing off his incredibly ripped body and made clear the transformation, for his role as Kingo in the star-studded comic book adaptation, took a full year of intense training and dieting.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty (fame hungry) shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," he wrote on the photo sharing site. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

He added, "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's 'The Eternals' and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world..." He also thanked five different personal trainers for their help with his new look.

Nanjiani's wife Emily Gordon, who co-wrote "The Big Sick" with her husband about their real life love story, was quick to show her support, writing, "Worth it".

"Living With Yourself" star Aisling Bea joked in response, "Emily Gordon, are we legally allowed to look?", to which Gordon responded: "Get yourself an eyeful".

"The Eternals" hits theatres in November (2020) and also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

