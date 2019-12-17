 
 

Chelsea Handler Remembers Chuy Bravo: He Gave Us So Much Laughter

Upon hearing about the passing of her TV sidekick, the 'Chelsea Lately' star recalls one Christmas when Chuy came to visit her family and inadvertently scared her niece.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late sidekick Chuy Bravo.

The actor, real name Jesus Melgoza, was a staple on the comedienne's talk show "Chelsea Lately", and passed away on Sunday, December 15, a day after he was hospitalised with stomach pains in Mexico City, reported TMZ.

Reflecting on the sad news, the "Chelsea Lately" star, who worked with Chuy from 2007 until the end of the popular show in 2014, declared she'd "never forget" her pal as she shared a heartfelt message with fans.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes," she wrote.

Chelsea went on to recall one Christmas when Chuy came to visit her family and inadvertently scared her niece, adding, "I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time-saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared."

"My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, 'it's ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.' I love you, Chuy!"

Chuy, a prostate cancer survivor and recovering alcoholic, began acting in the early 1990s and his screen credits include 2005's movie "The Honeymooners" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End" in 2007.

