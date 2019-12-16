 
 

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 42-year-old rapper and the televangelist, who recently performed together at Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas, are reportedly planning to host sermons in Los Angeles, Miami and New York among others.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly taking his Sunday Service choir on tour alongside famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen.

The pair recently performed together at Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas and, according to TMZ, they're plotting to take the show on the road across the U.S.

The publication reported the 42-year-old rapper and Joel, 56, are planning to host sermons in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

It comes after reports emerged the pair have booked New York's Yankee's Stadium for May 2, 2020 - which will apparently be the first stop on the jaunt - before the duo take over the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago sometime in September, 2021, as well as L.A.'s Dodger Stadium sometime that same year.

On November 17, the "Jesus is King" star helped the pastor fill his 16,800-seat, non-denominational Christian megachurch, and the resulting three-hour videos amassed over 4.8 million views across social media platforms.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian recently gushed over her husband's performance with his new pal, calling the set "amazing" and "so major".

You can share this post!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Future's BM Claims He Offered 'Hush Money' to Keep Her Son Hidden
Related Posts
Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him

Joel Osteen Talks Kanye West Friendship: This World of Faith Is New to Him

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Kanye West and Jay-Z Shake Hands at Diddy's Birthday Party

Kanye West and Jay-Z Shake Hands at Diddy's Birthday Party

Kanye West Ridiculed for Going All Silver at 'Mary' Opera Performance

Kanye West Ridiculed for Going All Silver at 'Mary' Opera Performance

Besides Kanye West, These Stars Have Dark Past Before Turning Religious

Besides Kanye West, These Stars Have Dark Past Before Turning Religious

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb