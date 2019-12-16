Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 42-year-old rapper and the televangelist, who recently performed together at Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas, are reportedly planning to host sermons in Los Angeles, Miami and New York among others.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly taking his Sunday Service choir on tour alongside famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen.

The pair recently performed together at Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas and, according to TMZ, they're plotting to take the show on the road across the U.S.

The publication reported the 42-year-old rapper and Joel, 56, are planning to host sermons in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

It comes after reports emerged the pair have booked New York's Yankee's Stadium for May 2, 2020 - which will apparently be the first stop on the jaunt - before the duo take over the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago sometime in September, 2021, as well as L.A.'s Dodger Stadium sometime that same year.

On November 17, the "Jesus is King" star helped the pastor fill his 16,800-seat, non-denominational Christian megachurch, and the resulting three-hour videos amassed over 4.8 million views across social media platforms.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian recently gushed over her husband's performance with his new pal, calling the set "amazing" and "so major".