Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!
Three months after making fashion history at Tommy Hilfiger runway show, the 32-year-old model insists she has 'never felt better' as she carries her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham "doesn't care" about the weight she's gained during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her first child, a son, with husband Justin Ervin in January (20), and took to Instagram on Saturday, December 14, to open up on her pregnancy journey so far.

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I've gained 50 lbs. And the best part is, I don't care!" she wrote. "I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been."

The beauty added she's been working out, doing yoga, and getting acupuncture and lymphatic massages as she carries her first child, and explained, "I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

Back in September, Ashley made fashion history by becoming the first pregnant model to walk in a Tommy Hilfiger runway show for the label's Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya New York Fashion Week presentation.

