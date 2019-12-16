 
 

Future's BM Claims He Offered 'Hush Money' to Keep Her Son Hidden

Future's BM Claims He Offered 'Hush Money' to Keep Her Son Hidden
WENN/Instagram/PNP
Celebrity

Back in October, Cindy Renae Parker filed a lawsuit in a Texas court, seeking to have the Atlanta-born rapper take a DNA test to prove that her son Legend, is his.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Future has been accused of attempting to make one of his paternity suits go away by paying "hush money" to his alleged baby mama.

Cindy Renae Parker filed papers in a Texas court in October, seeking to have the "Jumpman" hitmaker, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, take a DNA test to prove her baby son Legend is his.

The hip-hop star is refusing to acknowledge the child, who was born in July, but in a recent Instagram post, Parker suggested Future had reached out to her in a bid to have her quit talking publicly about the case.

She first posted a quote, which read: "Do it. Because your kids deserve a mother they can brag about."

In the accompanying caption, Parker wrote, "I know one day Legend will be proud I fought for him & didn't accept 'hush money' to keep him hidden."

She didn't elaborate on the claim and has since deleted the post, but Parker has left the results of a DNA test indicating her son is related to another of Future's alleged kids online.

Parker and Florida resident Eliza Seraphin, who is also suing the rapper over paternity of her baby girl Reign, have become friends, and had genetic testing done on their children to back up their legal bids.

"DNA testing was done to determine siblingship of the alleged siblings," read the medical document. "Based on testing results obtained from analyses of the DNA test listed, the probability of half-siblingship is 99.999996%.

"The likelihood that they share a common biological parent is 30,462,556 to 1."

Alongside the results, Parker vowed to keep Eliza and Reign in her son's life: "Legend can be avoided. Even the court system can be avoided," she wrote. "However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at the home (sic) and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances."

Future, who has been romantically linked to model Lori Harvey, maintains he only has six kids with five different women, including his five-year-old son, also named Future, with ex-fiancee Ciara.

You can share this post!

Report: Kanye West to Take Sunday Service on the Road With Pastor Joel Osteen

Meghan King Edmonds Tells People to Stop Skinny-Shaming Her
Related Posts
'LHH' Star Says Future's Baby Mama Slept With Tory Lanez Before She Got Pregnant

'LHH' Star Says Future's Baby Mama Slept With Tory Lanez Before She Got Pregnant

Future's BM Claims He Offered 'Hush Money' to Keep Her Son Hidden

Future's BM Claims He Offered 'Hush Money' to Keep Her Son Hidden

Future's Alleged BM Admits to 'Not Knowing' Who Her Baby Daddy Is, but There's a Catch

Future's Alleged BM Admits to 'Not Knowing' Who Her Baby Daddy Is, but There's a Catch

Getting Serious! Future and Lori Harvey Reportedly Living Together

Getting Serious! Future and Lori Harvey Reportedly Living Together

Going Public! Future Deems Lori Harvey 'Flawless' in New Instagram Post

Going Public! Future Deems Lori Harvey 'Flawless' in New Instagram Post

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb