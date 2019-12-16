 
 

Hilarie Burton Calls Out Hallmark for 'Letting Her Go' Over Diverse Casting Request

Hilarie Burton Calls Out Hallmark for 'Letting Her Go' Over Diverse Casting Request
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Amid backlash against the network's decision for removing a commercial featuring same-sex couple, the former 'One Tree Hill' actress shares the story when she chose to walk out on its project.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Hilarie Burton has slammed the Hallmark channel after they allegedly denied her request for a more "diverse casting" on one of their films.

The network came under fire over the weekend (December 14-15) for removing a commercial from wedding registry company Zola, which featured a same-sex couple on their big day.

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres and country singer Chely Wright took to social media to slam Hallmark for their decision, while former "One Tree Hill" actress Hilarie had her say on the scandal by digging up emails from the network from January (2019).

"Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting," she tweeted. "I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honoured, I was told 'take it or leave it'."

"I left it. And the paycheck. S**tty being penalised for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear."

Hilarie continued to praise her husband, "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, for allowing her to pick and choose which projects she takes on.

"Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills," she wrote. "Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told 'take it or leave it,' I'd be f**ked."

Following the backlash over the Zola ads being removed, Hallmark CEO Mike Perry released a statement on Sunday, admitting Crown Media Family Networks, who own Hallmark, had made a mistake.

"Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts for this purpose is not who we are. As the CEO of Hallmark, I am sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused," he said. "Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands. The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials."

You can share this post!

'90 Day Fiance' Star Rebecca Hits Back at 'Trashy Women' Hitting on Zied

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance
Related Posts
Hilarie Burton's Claims About Being Let Go Over Inclusivity Demand Refuted by Hallmark

Hilarie Burton's Claims About Being Let Go Over Inclusivity Demand Refuted by Hallmark

Hilarie Burton Calls Out Hallmark for 'Letting Her Go' Over Diverse Casting Request

Hilarie Burton Calls Out Hallmark for 'Letting Her Go' Over Diverse Casting Request

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Reaction to Miscarriages Makes Wife Hilarie Burton Surprised

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Reaction to Miscarriages Makes Wife Hilarie Burton Surprised

Hilarie Burton Says She Never Received Apology Over 'One Tree Hill' Sexual Harassment

Hilarie Burton Says She Never Received Apology Over 'One Tree Hill' Sexual Harassment

Hilarie Burton Reluctant to Wed Jeffrey Dean Morgan Because She Felt Weddings Were 'Icky'

Hilarie Burton Reluctant to Wed Jeffrey Dean Morgan Because She Felt Weddings Were 'Icky'

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb