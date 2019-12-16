'90 Day Fiance' Star Rebecca Hits Back at 'Trashy Women' Hitting on Zied

Instagram Celebrity

The 46-year-old private investigator exposes some overzealous fans who have insulted her for her appearance and tried to seduce her fiance with some sexy pictures.

AceShowbiz - Making her relationship public doesn't stop a fan from trying to steal Rebecca Parrott's fiance. The 47-year-old reality TV star, whose romance with 26-year-old Zied Hakimi was featured in season 3 of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days", has recently exposed overzealous viewers who tried to seduce her man.

Rebecca took to her Instagram Stories to reveal some harsh messages which she received from one of her haters. "I pray our government is smart enough to not approve your visa," the said critic wrote, before adding, "Who sleeps with a man when they’re still married not to mention him having sex before marriage is absolutely against his religion. You are both gross! Liar, cheat, scammer."

The viewer was mad at Rebecca for blocking her from contacting Zied on social media. "How dare you," the overzealous fan lashed out at Rebecca, "Trying to pull Zied away from me? This make me such angry. I truly yearn for Zied's approval and you blocked me on his [account] before I get [a] chance. I would not hesitate to steal your man." Rebecca was seemingly baffled by the critic's claims as she wrote under the message, "Seriously?"

The said social media user additionally insulted Rebecca's appearance, age and fertility. She wrote, "Thirdly if you think for a second he would settle for second best and never producing his own baby to carry his name you're a damn fool." She added, "You're the size of a house and you look like an old hag." Remaining calm, the private investigator responded with, "Ohh bless her heart."

Rebecca also revealed that another Instagram user called her "jealous" and "controlling" for calling her out about sending sexy pictures to Zied in private messages. Hitting back at the said user, she wrote sarcastically, "Why do trashy women always blame me for being jealous or controlling? Lol of course it's all my problem. You're completely innocent. Of course you're doing nothing wrong by sending this stuff to a man in a relationship." She let the said fan know that she and Zied had a "great relationship" and told her to take her "issues elsewhere."

The said Instagram user went on taunting Rebecca on her own Instagram Stories, sharing the sexy photo she sent Zied and writing, "Rebecca is going crazy." She added, "Since you think I'm scared to post what I sent! Here you go! I was asked for a pic so I sent one! Must have got deleted before you opened it! Lol."

Rebecca responded by telling the said user that Zied didn't even open the pictures she sent him. "Stop being desperate," the reality TV star told the fan. "He didn't ask you for a pic. Lol that's hilarious. Stop this high school crap and find your own man to lie about."

Rebecca and Zied are currently in a long-distance relationship as they are still waiting on their visa application. They are still going strong though and have often flaunted their romance on social media.