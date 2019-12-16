NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

Instagram Music

Invited to the stage in the middle of the Poison frontman's set, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick serve as backing singers during a rendition of 'Nothin' But a Good Time'.

AceShowbiz - Former 'NSYNC stars Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick lived out a rock and roll dream on Saturday, December 14, when they joined Poison frontman Bret Michaels onstage for a surprise performance.

The rocker was in the middle of his set at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Winterfest bash in Florida this weekend when he invited Fatone and Kirkpatrick to join him on a rendition of Poison hit "Nothin' But a Good Time".

The ex-boyband members served as backing singers during each chorus, and spent the rest of their time hyping up the crowd for Michaels.

An ecstatic Kirkpatrick later took to Instagram to share a snap of Michaels in action from the side of the stage, and gushed, "Got to sing 'nothin but a good time' with one of my favorite rock stars of all time @bretmichaelsofficial ! Bucket list (check)".