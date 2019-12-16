Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

A Twitter user who goes by the name Lashae Clair alleges that the Migos member has been texting her since August, providing several screenshots of their alleged interaction.

AceShowbiz - Quavo's relationship with Saweetie has relatively been drama-free, but it appears that soon is going to change. A Twitter user who goes by the name Lashae Clair took to the micro-blogging site on Sunday, December 13 to accuse the rapper of cheating on his girlfriend with her.

In one post, she attached a couple of pictures of her FaceTime with Quavo and alleged, "I've been talking to Quavo for the last couple of months. He doesn't really love that girl. If he did he wouldn't be talking to me." In another post, Lashae claimed that she and the Migos member started exchanging messages in August. "I guess cause I don't have a lot of following it was okay for him to message me," she said.

Lashae also included a screenshot of her alleged DMs with Quavo. In the photo, the "Go Off" was asking where the girl lives before expressing his intention to meet her in New York. After exchanging phone numbers, the Twitter user said, "He messaged me 'Sup pretty this qua' after that we started talking and it's crazy how these girls that'll do anything for their man. Meanwhile, they're being cheated on."

She then revealed that she sent more receipt to a gossip blog, before revealing that she would be posting them to her OnlyFans account instead. "I'm leaking his number & nudes," she said.

According to her, Offset has also been cheating on Cardi B with her friend.

Lashae Clair accused Quavo of cheating on Saweetie with her.

Quavo has yet to respond to the rumors, though many people are suspicious of the girl. They suspect that Lashae is lying, pointing out her FaceTime screenshots looked fishy. "They got filters on FaceTime? Sum fishy about this," one wondered, to which one other replied, "They don't she just looking for clout the wrong way." Another said, "How you get a filter on yo self andddd who screenshotted the ft call cause it look like 'he' did."

Meanwhile, some others got suspicious because she decided to post her receipt on OnlyFans, which requests its users to pay to see the content that they want. "You a whole catfish," one said, as another told the user to "get a life."