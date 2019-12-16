 
 

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb
Bravo
Celebrity

Things get a little bit intense between the two stars during their appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', with the former beauty queen not letting Quad ask question to her.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore and Quad Webb had a somewhat awkward interaction when they appeared in the Sunday, December 15 episode of "Watch What Happens Live". Things got a little bit tense between the ladies as they started throwing shady exchange with each other.

It all started when host Andy Cohen played a sneak peek of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" that covered Kenya's marriage trouble with Marc Daly. This prompted the "Married to Medicine" star to ask her about her feelings after learning that her husband didn't have her back. Instead of answering to Quad's question, Kenya said, "I'm going to let Andy ask the question."

This made both Quad and Andy slightly taken aback, but the former made it clear that she didn't really mind it. "I love sister circle," Kenya then told Quad, who responded with some shades, "Yeah, of course you do."

Their earlier conversation was then brought back again later in the episode, with Andy asking why she didn't let Quad ask the question before. Kenya was initially reluctant to answer, but eventually revealed that Quad had "some shady history towards me." Hearing this, Quad began to recall, "I thought you were saying something in favor of my ex-husband once before," but Kenya was quick to hit back, "Oh I love him. Is that a bad thing?"

Quad then reassured her that she didn't really mind it, before Kenya noted that the former once "said lightweight stuff" to her. Hitting back at the former beauty queen, Quad said, "You're still holding on to it 'till many years later. I don't recall. I always like you." When Quad pressed her to reveal what kind of things she said to her back then, Kenya refused.

Their interaction soon became a hot topic among social media users, with many dragging Kenya for being petty towards Quad over things that happened years ago. Some called her "miserable," while one other said, "Kenya is determined to be upset and miserable... now you mad at Quad for some 'low key' shade from years ago? Girl BYE."

"Kenya is such a b***h, it's hard to have any kind of empathy for her. The was she just shaded Quad on watch what happens live so unnecessary," someone else wrote. Meanwhile, another individual dubbed Kenya "a clown," adding, "She can't keep up with Quad."

You can share this post!

'90 Day Fiance': Robert and Anny Go for Apartment Hunting in Vain

Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos
Related Posts
Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Ridiculed After Claiming She's Mistaken for Beyonce 'Everyday'

Kenya Moore Ridiculed After Claiming She's Mistaken for Beyonce 'Everyday'

Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Dragged for 'Rude' Behavior: He's Not 'Authentic'

Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Dragged for 'Rude' Behavior: He's Not 'Authentic'

Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Marc Daly Goes on Blind Date Set by NeNe Leakes

Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Marc Daly Goes on Blind Date Set by NeNe Leakes

Kenya Moore Rules Out Reconciliation With NeNe Leakes: 'She's Pretty Much Dead to Me'

Kenya Moore Rules Out Reconciliation With NeNe Leakes: 'She's Pretty Much Dead to Me'

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb