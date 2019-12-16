 
 

Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos

Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress and daughter of Lil Wayne has left her social media followers gushing after she shared on Instagram pictures of her rocking a hot pink outfit.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter can't go wrong with any outfits. The 21-year-old actress and reality TV star has been showered with praises from her social media followers after showing off her casual look in cool ensemble which she obtained from Target.

On Saturday, December 14, the daughter of Lil Wayne and his ex-wife Toya Johnson posted a couple of pictures featuring her sporting a pink crop jacket, with matching hat and sneakers as she posed on the sidewalk. She also donned blue jeans.

"I love Pink & high ponytails Oh & Target , I love Target," she wrote in the caption. She also informed her fans which brand her jacket is from.

It didn't take long for her to earn praises for her looks in those images, with one writing, "Beautiful as always never can get enough of you." Another left a comment which read, "Wow that outfit on you in both picture's of you on here is dam."

"You look young asf," another gushed. "Nice weezy princess," read another raving comment, while some others showed their admiration over Nae's curves as writing things like, "Yo body nice asf. They be hating," and "Thicky Nae."

Fans have been loving Nae for her "natural face and body." Many of them branded the newly-single star "wife material," and they said that YFN Lucci should have fought harder for her. The former couple dated on-and-off for more than a year before calling it quits last August after the former caught him attending Alexis Skyy and Trouble's infamous cucumber party that Nae publicly denounced.

Rumors sparked earlier this month that the two might reconcile after she showed a room full of roses, claimed to be from her ex Lucci, on her 21st birthday. "When life gives you roses...," so the former "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star captioned the post without naming the sender of the gift.

You can share this post!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

PewDiePie Is Taking Break From YouTube in 2020: 'I'm Feeling Very Tired'
Related Posts
Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos

Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos

Reginae Carter Praises Mom Toya Wright's Fiance for Bringing 'Light Back Into Our Family'

Reginae Carter Praises Mom Toya Wright's Fiance for Bringing 'Light Back Into Our Family'

Reginae Carter Flexes Her New Home in a Twerking Video

Reginae Carter Flexes Her New Home in a Twerking Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Has Some Words for Young Thug: No Beef, No Clout Chasing

Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Has Some Words for Young Thug: No Beef, No Clout Chasing

Reginae Carter on Backlash Over Her Attendance at Cucumber Party: I Go There to Spy on YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter on Backlash Over Her Attendance at Cucumber Party: I Go There to Spy on YFN Lucci

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb