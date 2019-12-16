Reginae Carter's Fans Obsessed Over Her Looks in These Photos

Instagram Celebrity

The actress and daughter of Lil Wayne has left her social media followers gushing after she shared on Instagram pictures of her rocking a hot pink outfit.

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter can't go wrong with any outfits. The 21-year-old actress and reality TV star has been showered with praises from her social media followers after showing off her casual look in cool ensemble which she obtained from Target.

On Saturday, December 14, the daughter of Lil Wayne and his ex-wife Toya Johnson posted a couple of pictures featuring her sporting a pink crop jacket, with matching hat and sneakers as she posed on the sidewalk. She also donned blue jeans.

"I love Pink & high ponytails Oh & Target , I love Target," she wrote in the caption. She also informed her fans which brand her jacket is from.

It didn't take long for her to earn praises for her looks in those images, with one writing, "Beautiful as always never can get enough of you." Another left a comment which read, "Wow that outfit on you in both picture's of you on here is dam."

"You look young asf," another gushed. "Nice weezy princess," read another raving comment, while some others showed their admiration over Nae's curves as writing things like, "Yo body nice asf. They be hating," and "Thicky Nae."

Fans have been loving Nae for her "natural face and body." Many of them branded the newly-single star "wife material," and they said that YFN Lucci should have fought harder for her. The former couple dated on-and-off for more than a year before calling it quits last August after the former caught him attending Alexis Skyy and Trouble's infamous cucumber party that Nae publicly denounced.

Rumors sparked earlier this month that the two might reconcile after she showed a room full of roses, claimed to be from her ex Lucci, on her 21st birthday. "When life gives you roses...," so the former "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star captioned the post without naming the sender of the gift.