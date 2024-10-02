Dakota Fanning Reflects on Inappropriate Interview Questions as a Child Star

AceShowbiz - Dakota Fanning, now 30, has over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. As a child star, she faced bizarre and inappropriate questions during interviews.

"People would ask super-inappropriate questions," Fanning told The Cut. She recalled being asked, "How are you avoiding becoming a tabloid girl?" and "How could you possibly have any friends?"

Despite these strange encounters, Fanning feels compassion for those who struggled in the spotlight at a young age. She believes societal and media scrutiny contributed to these challenges. "I just didn't fall into it," said Fanning, crediting her supportive family for her positive experiences. "I was always treated with respect."

Fanning also discussed the concept of the "fallen child star trope." She has felt pressure from others who seemed to expect her to fail. "It makes you feel a little bit guarded," she admitted. "I've noticed people almost wanting me to fail or something."

Despite the challenges, Fanning has transitioned successfully into adult roles and continues to act while shunning celebrity culture. "I am just an actor," she said. "The other things that come with it are things that you kind of deal with."