 
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Trailer Teases Drama and New Faces
Bravo
TV

Bravo has released a teaser for season 14 of 'RHOBH', featuring returning cast members Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, along with newcomer Bozoma Saint John.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" returns for Season 14 this fall, and the cable network has released a teaser trailer showing the new looks and hinting at the upcoming drama. The post on X, formerly Twitter, reads, "Lights. Camera. 90210. An all-new season of RHOBH is coming soon."

The short video shows the silhouettes of the RHOBH stars, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage. Garcelle Beauvais, who recently revealed that her son Jax requested she not film for season 14 due to social media negativity, will not be featured in the upcoming season.

The cast also includes Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as friends of the Housewives. The trailer previews some of the upcoming drama, including Kyle Richards getting emotional and leaving a group dinner, stating, "I am done! I'm not doing this anymore." Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke are also shown having a tense exchange, with Dorit saying, "This is not real," to which Sutton replies, "This is as real as it gets."

While the exact premiere date for season 14 has yet to be announced, the teaser also promotes new seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City", "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and "The Real Housewives of Potomac".

