 
Kanye West's Former Malibu State Security Guard Sues Him for Unpaid Work
AP Images
Celebrity

A security guard sues the 'Vultures' rapper, stating in his lawsuit that the hip-hop star never paid him for his works and firing him when he asked to be paid instead.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West faces yet another lawsuit from a disgruntled former employee. A security guard named Jonathan Monroe sues the "Gold Digger" rapper, accusing him of never paying him and firing him when he asked to be paid instead.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Monroe states that Ye promised him in August 2021 that he would pay him a $30 hourly wage to provide security at a Malibu, California home. The docs noted that while Monroe worked between 36-50 hours weekly, he never received money from the hip-hop star.

At one point, the worker eventually decided to complain regarding the matter to Ye. Instead of paying him as he should be, the Yeezy designer fired Monroe in October of the year instead.

Through his lawsuit, Monroe is seeking unpaid wages, in addition to interest and punitive damages. The amount of money that Ye owed to his former employee is currently unknown.

  Editors' Pick

The lawsuit comes after it was reported that Ye sold the Malibu estate for $21 million in August, though he had to face a staggering $36 million loss. Ye, who bought the property in 2021 for $57 million, tried to renovate the estate as he wanted to turn it into his so-called "Bat Cave." The plan, however, was ultimately shut down as he never completed the renovation.

Meanwhile, the renovation project itself left the "Vultures" spitter with another lawsuit. In 2013, Tony Saxon, a project manager who worked on the renovation, sued him for an unsafe work environment.

Saxon claimed that the former husband of Kim Kardashian refused to comply with safety protocols and turn off the electricity. When Saxon tried to point out the danger, the rapper told him to "get the hell out," adding that he'd be "considered an enemy if he did not comply."

"We were going to be gutting all of that out and sort of building him a Bat Cave," Saxon told NBC News at the time. "[Where he could] hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians in."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kanye West Launches Into New Rant at Adidas Following His Instagram Return

Kanye West Launches Into New Rant at Adidas Following His Instagram Return

Kanye Celebrates Bianca Censori's 30th Birthday in Maldives, Parties with Penelope Cruz

Kanye Celebrates Bianca Censori's 30th Birthday in Maldives, Parties with Penelope Cruz

Kanye West Plays Taylor Swift's Song During His DJ Set at NYE Show

Kanye West Plays Taylor Swift's Song During His DJ Set at NYE Show

Kanye West Celebrates New Year With Rare Mirror Selfie With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Celebrates New Year With Rare Mirror Selfie With Wife Bianca Censori

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'