Kanye West's Former Malibu State Security Guard Sues Him for Unpaid Work

AceShowbiz - Kanye West faces yet another lawsuit from a disgruntled former employee. A security guard named Jonathan Monroe sues the "Gold Digger" rapper, accusing him of never paying him and firing him when he asked to be paid instead.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Monroe states that Ye promised him in August 2021 that he would pay him a $30 hourly wage to provide security at a Malibu, California home. The docs noted that while Monroe worked between 36-50 hours weekly, he never received money from the hip-hop star.

At one point, the worker eventually decided to complain regarding the matter to Ye. Instead of paying him as he should be, the Yeezy designer fired Monroe in October of the year instead.

Through his lawsuit, Monroe is seeking unpaid wages, in addition to interest and punitive damages. The amount of money that Ye owed to his former employee is currently unknown.

The lawsuit comes after it was reported that Ye sold the Malibu estate for $21 million in August, though he had to face a staggering $36 million loss. Ye, who bought the property in 2021 for $57 million, tried to renovate the estate as he wanted to turn it into his so-called "Bat Cave." The plan, however, was ultimately shut down as he never completed the renovation.

Meanwhile, the renovation project itself left the "Vultures" spitter with another lawsuit. In 2013, Tony Saxon, a project manager who worked on the renovation, sued him for an unsafe work environment.

Saxon claimed that the former husband of Kim Kardashian refused to comply with safety protocols and turn off the electricity. When Saxon tried to point out the danger, the rapper told him to "get the hell out," adding that he'd be "considered an enemy if he did not comply."

"We were going to be gutting all of that out and sort of building him a Bat Cave," Saxon told NBC News at the time. "[Where he could] hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians in."