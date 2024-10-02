Jack Antonoff Confirms He's Working on Lana Del Rey's New Album 'Lasso'

AceShowbiz - In a new interview with TIME, Jack Antonoff confirmed that he's once again working with Lana Del Rey for her forthcoming LP "Lasso" but declined to give more details about the project. "We have... yeah," he said when asked if the pair of musicians had been in the studio together for the album.

"[It's] a story for another time. The reason why I don't talk about things until they're out is very succinct: I like to let the music be the first entry point for people," he coyly teased.

Lana Del Rey first announced that she would be releasing a country-leaning project during Grammys week in January, revealing its name as "Lasso". She said at the time it would drop in September. "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country," she told the crowd. "We're going country. It's happening. That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

Antonoff has been a constant collaborator in Del Rey's music journey, with the pair first linking up on 2019's "Norman Fucking Rockwell", then 2021's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and again last year for "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd". Their partnership has been praised for blending nostalgic melodies with emotionally charged lyrics, resonating deeply with listeners.

Speaking to Vogue last month, Del Rey explained that the new project won't be that much of a "departure" from her past music. "All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it's an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don't think it will be a heavy departure," she told the publication. "If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production - which again, so many of my songs already are."

Del Rey's exploration of themes like love, loss and personal reflection is expected to continue in "Lasso", with Antonoff's influence helping to shape her evolving sound. Their latest single, the country-tinged "Tough" featuring Quavo, was released over the summer, and two more tracks are promised by year-end.

The news of Antonoff's work on the project comes just days after PEOPLE confirmed that Del Rey had tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, who operates swamp boat tours in Louisiana. The pair has known each other since 2019, although they reconnected earlier this year, according to the outlet.

As anticipation builds for Lasso, fans eagerly await how Del Rey and Antonoff will push creative boundaries once again, delivering an album that blends classic and contemporary influences with the distinct emotional depth that marks Del Rey's music.