Savannah Chrisley Accuses Judge of Retaliation, Protests Mother Julie's Prison Treatment

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley claims that a judge retaliated against her mother, Julie Chrisley, by upholding her 84-month prison sentence. Savannah believes the judge was motivated by the family's appeal and Savannah's vocal criticism. Julie was initially sentenced to seven years, but after an appeal, her sentence was vacated due to insufficient evidence. However, it was later reinstated.

"I truly do believe that this judge, everything that she has done has been in retaliation," Savannah shared. "It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted in part a successful appeal."

In the Tuesday, October 1 episode of her podcast "Unlocked", Savannah also raised concerns about the treatment of female prisoners, saying that her mother was transported in harsh conditions and housed with violent men in a co-ed facility. She is advocating for a bill to ensure women are only housed with women.

Despite a significant reduction in the financial loss figures in Julie's case, from $36 million to $4.7 million, her sentencing remains unchanged. Savannah maintains her mother's innocence and questions the validity of the prosecution's case.

She vowed to continue fighting for justice and transparency, stating, "At this point, I have nothing else to lose." Julie Chrisley is expected to appeal her resentencing, which was upheld by a federal judge in Atlanta. She has currently served 21 months of her seven-year sentence.