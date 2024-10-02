 
Savannah Chrisley Accuses Judge of Retaliation, Protests Mother Julie's Prison Treatment
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new episode of her podcast, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star and daughter of reality TV star Julie Chrisley alleges retaliation by a judge and exposes inhumane prison conditions.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley claims that a judge retaliated against her mother, Julie Chrisley, by upholding her 84-month prison sentence. Savannah believes the judge was motivated by the family's appeal and Savannah's vocal criticism. Julie was initially sentenced to seven years, but after an appeal, her sentence was vacated due to insufficient evidence. However, it was later reinstated.

"I truly do believe that this judge, everything that she has done has been in retaliation," Savannah shared. "It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted in part a successful appeal."

  Editors' Pick

In the Tuesday, October 1 episode of her podcast "Unlocked", Savannah also raised concerns about the treatment of female prisoners, saying that her mother was transported in harsh conditions and housed with violent men in a co-ed facility. She is advocating for a bill to ensure women are only housed with women.

Despite a significant reduction in the financial loss figures in Julie's case, from $36 million to $4.7 million, her sentencing remains unchanged. Savannah maintains her mother's innocence and questions the validity of the prosecution's case.

She vowed to continue fighting for justice and transparency, stating, "At this point, I have nothing else to lose." Julie Chrisley is expected to appeal her resentencing, which was upheld by a federal judge in Atlanta. She has currently served 21 months of her seven-year sentence.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Savannah Chrisley Considers All Options to Conceive a Baby Amid Health Issues

Savannah Chrisley Considers All Options to Conceive a Baby Amid Health Issues

Savannah Chrisley Expresses Mixed Feelings After Prison Housing Dad Todd Announces Closure

Savannah Chrisley Expresses Mixed Feelings After Prison Housing Dad Todd Announces Closure

Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Her Endometriosis Journey

Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Her Endometriosis Journey

Savannah Chrisley Shares Words of Encouragement Amid Parents' Imprisonment and Life's Challenges

Savannah Chrisley Shares Words of Encouragement Amid Parents' Imprisonment and Life's Challenges

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'