Finesse2tymes' Ex Nia Love Shades Him After He Announces He's Not the Father of Her Child

AceShowbiz - Finesse2tymes is relieved of financial responsibility for Nia Love's child, but she calls it "a blessing" anyway. Nia has thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend after he revealed that he's not the father of her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 1, Nia defended herself as saying, "I'm not perfect & never claimed to be I apologized to him off the strength of me genuinely not knowing fr but honestly this kind of a blessing for me."

"Yall don't know that I went through with that man fr," she claimed, insinuating that they had a toxic relationship. "I used to cry & pray to God to help me leave him alone & couldn't. It's a blessing in disguise cause I tried so hard to leave the situation & never really could until now."

Nia Love shaded Finesse2tymes after he revealed he's not her daughter's biological father.

Nia also went on livestream to explain that she and Finesse2tymes broke up when she slept with another guy. She said they split for two weeks after they fought on her birthday. She admitted she slept with one of her exes during that period, but she didn't know that her baby wasn't Finesse2tymes'.

Finesse2tymes dropped the shocking bombshell of the paternity test result via his own Instagram page. Along with an image of the DNA test result, he wrote in the caption, "I can love u so much to the point were I won't cut u off , I'll ask god if this person ain't right , Remove them from my life , And in mysterious ways things happen and I never question it."

"Just know this , I ain't take no L , I learned a Lesson , I use to treat women real bad , They say what goes around comes around , u reap what u soe , what go up gotta come down , Crazy thing is , I'm prepared , I respect the universe , and I respect the game," he continued.

Hinting that he was taken aback by the result, the 32-year-old claimed, "Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me , But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul."

In another post, the Memphis native shared the silver lining of the situation, saying that he just wrote a new song during the "hard times." He wrote while sharing a snippet of the song, "It's crazy how hard times make me go harder I just wrote this song In 20 min 'Down Bad' Coming soon."

On November 22, 2023, Finesse2tymes announced that Nia gave birth to a daughter named Sincere Heavenly Hampton. Believing that he was the father of the baby, he declared at the time, "I'm the happiest man on Earth right now."