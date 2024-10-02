Olivia Plath Reveals She Gets DMs From 'Problematic' Big Ed

AceShowbiz - The 26-year-old photographer discussed an unexpected message she received from Big Ed of "90 Day Fiance". "Let me let you guess - it's from another show that I'm pretty sure you've covered, and a pretty, I would say a pretty problematic figure, that just loves to like get in relationships with girls abroad and send them lots of money," Olivia teased during an appearance on "The Sarah Fraser Show".

When asked if she responded to Big Ed's DMs, Olivia admitted she did, albeit hesitantly, given his contentious dating history. "I did respond because he was just telling me all kinds of stuff," she laughed. "I just said, 'Yeah you like the view?'"

The revelation came amid Olivia's ongoing issues with finalizing her divorce from Ethan Plath. Although the couple announced their separation in October 2023 after five years of marriage, complications have delayed the official process. "So as the beginning of this season showed last year, I was trying to get divorced, I was trying to get Ethan to sign [the] paperwork," Olivia explained on her TLC show "Welcome to Plathville". "However, he didn't want to fill out the financial part of the paperwork. So then I was like, 'Well, if he's not filling it out, I can't fill it out.'"

The unresolved paperwork continues to be a hurdle. "It got flagged by the courts that it had to be finalized and fixed. And that is where it still rests because I cannot get an answer out of him to finally fix that," Olivia shared, emphasizing her frustrations.

Despite these challenges, Olivia isn't letting her past hold her back. She introduced her new boyfriend, Brendon, on this season of "Welcome to Plathville". Describing their relationship as transformative, Olivia said, "He's a very private person and doesn't really want a public life, so to speak, on his own accord. He was like, you know what, this is part of your life. And it's a really big part of your life. Your entire adult life has been public. So I'll join you for some of it and see how I feel about it and kind of play it by ear."

The couple's chemistry was palpable during a recent episode where Brendon introduced himself and shared his hopes for their future. "I just want to be able to grow old and sit on a park bench and stare out into the sun," he said. "There's no one like her, and I would never want anyone else."

As Olivia navigates her way through the complexities of public life, her story holds a mirror to the intricacies of love, divorce, and new beginnings. "Welcome to Plathville" offers viewers an intimate look into her evolving journey.