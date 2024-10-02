Ryan Murphy Teases New Spin-off of '9-1-1' Franchise

AceShowbiz - Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the successful "9-1-1" franchise, has revealed his plans to expand the series with a second spinoff. The new show is expected to air on ABC in the fall, showcasing emergency responders in a different city, which Murphy has yet to disclose.

Murphy expressed excitement for the new spinoff, stating that it will be "fun" and that ABC has "an appetite" for such shows. The move comes after the original 9-1-1 series, set in Los Angeles, found a new home at ABC and became one of Thursday night's top-rated shows.

However, the news of a second spinoff is bittersweet, as it coincides with the cancellation of "9-1-1: Lone Star", set in Austin, Texas. Murphy explained that financial factors played a role in the decision, with the show being a Disney property airing on a Fox network. Despite the end of Lone Star after its fifth season, Murphy praised the series and promised a fitting send-off for each character.

"Sadly, we all love 'Lone Star', but the financials just didn't work," Murphy said. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work."

The new "9-1-1" spin-off will be the third installment in the franchise, following the original Los Angeles-set series and "Lone Star". The concept and location for the new show are still under wraps.

The "9-1-1" franchise has consistently performed well in both viewership and streaming. The original series and Murphy's other show, "Doctor Odyssey", have been among the top performers on Hulu.

Despite the end of "Lone Star", Rob Lowe, who played Captain Owen Strand on the show, expressed pride in what they had accomplished during its five seasons.

"We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did," he said. "We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it."