Newlywed Lana Del Rey Gives First Look at Wedding Ring on Date With Jeremy Dufrene

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has given the first look at her wedding ring after she married Jeremy Dufrene. The pair have been spotted out for their first date since they tied the knot in a private ceremony last week.

On Sunday, September 29, the newlyweds were photographed outside a restaurant in Louisiana. In pictures and video obtained and published by TMZ on Tuesday, October 1, the twosome sat down on the floor for a smoke break after breaking bread together.

The 11-time Grammy-nominated artist couldn't help but admire her wedding ring while having a conversation with her hubby. The pair looked so in love as the singer snuggled up to her new husband, while he showered her with kisses on her forehead.

Lana was also seen kissing Jeremy's arm at one point. They appeared to snap a couple selfie on her phone while he appeared to be talking to someone on the phone.

The "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker was clearly in good spirits, smiling with chatting with some acquaintances whom the couple met on their way out of the restaurant. She was also seen taking a taking a snap with a female employee before leaving with her husband.

The pair seemingly had a takeout as Jeremy was seen carrying a box in his hand. He could not keep his hands of his new wife, placing his hand on her waist as they left the restaurant together.

For the outing, Lana opted for a chic vibe in a white short dress topped with a light blue denim jacket. She wore a pair of white flat shoes and carried a black bag while her hair was pulled in an updo.

Her husband also went casual in a gray T-shirt with a pair of off-white pants. He sported a pair of sneakers and added a gray-and-black cap with a pair of sunglasses put on top of it. The Louisiana native accessorized with a silver necklace while he also appeared to a wear a ring on that finger.

Lana and Jeremy tied the knot at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the same bayou where Jeremy operates his popular swamp boat tours, on September 26. The wedding came shortly after it was revealed that the pair had obtained a marriage license on September 23.

For the wedding day, the 39-year-old singer wore a bohemian white gown which she reportedly bought from a thrift shop called Vintage Market by Trashy Diva in New Orleans. For the reception, she added a light blue satin bow to her ponytail for "something blue."

It's the first marriage for Lana and Jeremy's second. He is a father of three and was engaged to Kelli Welsh for 12 years following his split from his first wife.