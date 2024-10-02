Hailey Bieber Acts Protective of Husband Justin After Anniversary Dinner Amid Diddy Scandal

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) is a loving and protective wife for her husband Justin Bieber. In new photos taken after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, the model could be seen protectively leading the singer, who looked gaunt and tense.

To celebrate the milestone, Justin and Hailey enjoyed a date night at Baltaire Restaurant in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. Obtained by Daily Mail, the pictures saw Hailey walking several feet in front of the singer as they exited the establishment.

For the outing, the couple appeared to opt for a more casual look. The Rhode founder wore an oversized beige sweater, jeans and black loafers. She paired the look with red-framed eyeglasses and a leopard-print bag.

Justin, on the other hand, donned a black shirt underneath a black leather jacket, pants and sneakers. The "Peaches" singer also put on a denim cap and a pair of black sunglasses.

The outing came amid reports that Justin was hugely affected by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' scandal. The rap mogul was arrested on September 16 on sex trafficking charges and is currently behind bars at a New York City jail.

Following the arrest, Justin's past connection to the Bad Boy Records founder started getting attention. Many expressed concern over speculation that the pop star could be one of the victims of Diddy's crimes.

A source, meanwhile, recently claimed to Daily Mail that Justin felt like he's "sailing these waters alone" and has no one to talk to about the Diddy revelations. "Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand," the insider shared, adding, "He was a kid."

"Justin is stressed right now. He has a baby boy and trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is," the source continued. "He is sailing these waters alone and everyone fears that if Hailey shows any struggles with being a first time mom then this is going to be incredibly difficult for Justin. Diddy could not have happened at a worse time as he is trying to experience the joy of being a father with the pain of having to deal with all of this."