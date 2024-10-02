AceShowbiz
 
Hailey Bieber Acts Protective of Husband Justin After Anniversary Dinner Amid Diddy Scandal
Instagram/AP
Celebrity

In new photos taken after the couple celebrates their wedding anniversary in Los Angeles, the model can be seen protectively leading the pop singer, who looks gaunt and tense.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) is a loving and protective wife for her husband Justin Bieber. In new photos taken after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, the model could be seen protectively leading the singer, who looked gaunt and tense.

To celebrate the milestone, Justin and Hailey enjoyed a date night at Baltaire Restaurant in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. Obtained by Daily Mail, the pictures saw Hailey walking several feet in front of the singer as they exited the establishment.

For the outing, the couple appeared to opt for a more casual look. The Rhode founder wore an oversized beige sweater, jeans and black loafers. She paired the look with red-framed eyeglasses and a leopard-print bag.

Justin, on the other hand, donned a black shirt underneath a black leather jacket, pants and sneakers. The "Peaches" singer also put on a denim cap and a pair of black sunglasses.

The outing came amid reports that Justin was hugely affected by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' scandal. The rap mogul was arrested on September 16 on sex trafficking charges and is currently behind bars at a New York City jail.

Following the arrest, Justin's past connection to the Bad Boy Records founder started getting attention. Many expressed concern over speculation that the pop star could be one of the victims of Diddy's crimes.

A source, meanwhile, recently claimed to Daily Mail that Justin felt like he's "sailing these waters alone" and has no one to talk to about the Diddy revelations. "Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand," the insider shared, adding, "He was a kid."

"Justin is stressed right now. He has a baby boy and trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is," the source continued. "He is sailing these waters alone and everyone fears that if Hailey shows any struggles with being a first time mom then this is going to be incredibly difficult for Justin. Diddy could not have happened at a worse time as he is trying to experience the joy of being a father with the pain of having to deal with all of this."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Hailey Bieber Gives Shout-Out to Husband Justin at Awards Show Despite His No-Show

Hailey Bieber Gives Shout-Out to Husband Justin at Awards Show Despite His No-Show

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Suffers From Two Ovarian Cysts

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Suffers From Two Ovarian Cysts

Hailey Bieber Cuddling Baby Jack to Celebrate First Easter as Mom

Hailey Bieber Cuddling Baby Jack to Celebrate First Easter as Mom

Hailey Bieber Earns Praise for Her Honest Hair Advice for New Moms

Hailey Bieber Earns Praise for Her Honest Hair Advice for New Moms

Latest News
Oliver Blasts Trump's 'Medspa Versailles' & Caribbean Boat Strikes
  • Oct 27, 2025

Oliver Blasts Trump's 'Medspa Versailles' & Caribbean Boat Strikes

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Spark Reunion Rumors in Romantic Paris Outing
  • Oct 27, 2025

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Spark Reunion Rumors in Romantic Paris Outing

Iconic Indiana Jones Adventures Land on Paramount+ This November
  • Oct 27, 2025

Iconic Indiana Jones Adventures Land on Paramount+ This November

DC's Bat-Fam Show Transforms Man-Bat into a Beloved Household Ally
  • Oct 27, 2025

DC's Bat-Fam Show Transforms Man-Bat into a Beloved Household Ally

Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia Lands Top Per-Screen Debut of 2025
  • Oct 27, 2025

Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia Lands Top Per-Screen Debut of 2025

Diane von Furstenberg Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Barry Diller
  • Oct 27, 2025

Diane von Furstenberg Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Barry Diller