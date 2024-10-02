YG's Lawyer Plans to Contest DUI Allegations After Arrest in Burbank, California

AceShowbiz - Rapper YG, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove his red Lamborghini over a curb in the Los Angeles area. The incident took place around 7 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, as patrolling officers observed the collision near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Keystone Street.

"Upon contact, Mr. Jackson displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication," a Burbank Police spokesperson stated. An investigation led to YG’s arrest, and he was subsequently booked at Burbank PD Jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

TMZ was first to report the news and also released a photo showing YG sitting on the curb, resting his head on his arms, just a few feet away from his car, with a police officer standing nearby. Law enforcement sources mentioned that no breathalyzer test was administered, but a blood sample was taken to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in his system.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records show YG was booked and released two hours later. His lawyer Joe Tacopina expressed his intent to contest the allegations, emphasizing that they are "merely allegations." Tacopina noted, "One thing is obvious, YG seems to have a bullseye on his back by certain members of law enforcement and we will be addressing that."

This arrest adds to the rapper's legal troubles. In January 2020, YG was arrested at his LA-area home during a search warrant execution, linked to a 2018 robbery. However, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against him due to insufficient evidence.

YG's latest music release was his seventh record, "Just Re'd Up 3", which dropped in August and features collaborations with artists such as Saweetie, Ty Dolla $ign and Babyface Ray. Despite his legal challenges, he continues to stay active in his music career.

As more details are expected to surface, fans and observers are watching closely, hoping for a swift resolution to these allegations. YG's legal team insists on prioritizing his health and wellbeing while preparing to tackle any legal issues that may arise from the incident.