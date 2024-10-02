Ryan Murphy's 'The Beauty' Will Explore 'Ozempic Culture', Draws Comparison to 'Game of Thrones' in Its Scale

AceShowbiz - Over the course of just ten days, prolific television producer Ryan Murphy launched a staggering six shows, a feat rarely seen in the entertainment industry. The new shows include "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" and "Grotesquerie" on FX, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" on Netflix, and "Doctor Odyssey" on ABC. In addition, Murphy's popular series "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "9-1-1" saw their new seasons premiere on Fox and ABC, respectively.

"Six shows in a month is a lot, but everybody in my company worked really, really hard, and miraculously, they all worked," Murphy told Variety on October 1. "They all launched at No. 1 and individually, they're all doing really, really well."

Murphy attributed the simultaneous release to delay due to the writers strike and his new deal with Disney, which he's been a part of for a year and a half. "They asked me, when we finally realized six things are coming out over the course of 10 days, 'How are you going to do this?' I said, 'Well, have a really great company. I work with really great people. I think we can do it,' " Murphy said.

Among the newly released shows, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has particularly stood out, ranking as the No. 1 series on Netflix globally for two consecutive weeks. The show debuted with 12.3 million views in four days, rising to 19.5 million in its second week, and has made it to Netflix's Top 10 in 89 different countries.

Murphy's dedication to his work is evident, as he has multiple upcoming projects under development. These include FX's "The Beauty," "American Love Story," and Hulu's "All's Fair," which features an all-star cast including Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash. "It's my version of a law show, which I've never really done," Murphy noted, highlighting the distinctly aspirational and glamorous nature of the series.



"The Beauty" reflects today's trend in Hollywood. "It's something I've never done before, which is a sci-fi medical show about a new virus that mutates and it's sexually transmitted, that turns you into your absolute perfect self," Murphy divulged. "And the question is, how far would you go to be beautiful? What would you sacrifice to that, and does that matter? That show was looking at, I call it the Ozempic culture."



It will mark Ashton Kutcher's return to television and star Murphy's frequent collaborator Evan Peters along with Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos. "It's very different. It shoots in Europe - Venice, Rome and Paris. It's a very big budget, kind of 'Game of Thrones' in its scale," he said.

With these shows, Murphy hasn't just entertained audiences but has also provided constant employment to many in the industry post-strike. His success showcases not only his storytelling prowess but also his commitment to his crew and creative partners. "I did feel an obligation to deliver, and I felt an obligation post-strike to get my crews back to work," Murphy said.

As he continues to redefine television, audiences can eagerly anticipate more innovative and captivating content from Ryan Murphy, who makes it clear that for him, the sky's the limit.