Boosie Badazz Pleads for Forgiveness From Daughter in New Post After Hurtful Comments About Her Sexuality

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz has issued a new post to apologize to his daughter, Poison Ivi, again for his previous hurtful comments about her sexual orientation. In a heartfelt post, he expressed remorse for his words and pleaded for her forgiveness.

He shared a series of photos with his daughter and an emotional message, acknowledging his mistake and urging her to "live in her truth." He also re-shared a video of Poison Ivi participating in a freestyle challenge, praising her talent.

Poison Ivi had earlier shared her emotional distress over her father's statements, made on Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast. Boosie had expressed his disapproval of her openly lesbian identity, fearing it would "contaminate" his other daughters. He also urged her to have "grandchildren the right way."

In response, Poison Ivi or Iviona broke down in tears in a video. "You'd rather go to the Internet and have a conversation with the Internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation," she criticized her father.

She also pointed out the double standards in her father's behavior, highlighting his performance of a song about two women kissing. "If that ain't contaminating, then what is?" she retorted.

Poison Ivi has yet to make a public statement following her dad's apologies, which were met with mixed reactions from followers. It remains to be seen whether Poison Ivi will accept her father's apology. However, Boosie's public plea for forgiveness shows a willingness to mend the broken relationship and acknowledge the harm his words caused.