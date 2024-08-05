SZA Regrets Sharing Her 'Embarrassing' Need for Love in Passionate Post

AceShowbiz - SZA, the 34-year-old Grammy-winning singer famous for hits like "Snooze," recently made waves on social media, but not in the way she might have hoped. On Friday, August 2, she poured out her heart in a passionate post about love.

"I wanna be loved so madly I can't think, I can't breathe, I can't BE. I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE. I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT," she tweeted. "AAAAHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE!!!"

However, it took just a day for SZA to feel a massive wave of regret over her emotional transparency. She returned to social media to express her feelings of embarrassment, stating, "I love embarrassing myself to the point of having to ghost someone BECAUSE WHY DID I SAY AND DO THAAAATTT."

Her tweet resonated with many of her fans, who quickly flooded her with supportive comments. One user chimed in, "i thought it was okay to be cringe bae? let's be cringe together." SZA responded by dubbing herself the "cringe queen" and admitting, "This was an overshare that killed meeeee. I said SO MUCH," adding that she just wants to "tape [her] mouth shut."

But SZA isn't just sharing her emotions about love; she's also been open with fans about her journey with natural hair. On July 9, she shared a snapshot on Instagram, flaunting her natural brunette curls under a backward red baseball cap and captioned, "Let the Natural hair out before it sweats out completely lol."

Her hair journey is a theme SZA has touched on multiple times. In a 2016 interview with Essence, she mentioned experimenting with copper hair dye, which she regretted when it caused her hair to fall out. More poignantly, in a 2019 social media post, she revealed that severe anemia during her teenage years led to hair loss and impacted her mood and energy levels.

Through her candidness, SZA continues to connect with her audience on a deep level, turning moments of personal vulnerability into topics that resonate widely. Whether it's the throes of intense love or the challenges of a natural hair journey, SZA remains a relatable figure, embodying both the highs and lows that young people often experience.