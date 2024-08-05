 
Britney Spears' Sons Plan to Visit Grandfather Jamie Spears After Years Apart Amid Her Estrangement
It was unveiled that Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline and his children wanted to show Jamie Spears some love after finding out about his serious medical issues in 2023.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears might not be interested in reuniting with her father, Jamie Spears, but her sons felt the opposite. If a new report is to be believed, Sean Preston and Jayden James are planning to visit their grandfather in Louisiana after years apart.

Revealing the news was TMZ. Sources additionally told the outlet that the two boys, whom Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline, "keep up with Jamie frequently" as they "have phone calls with him at least once every 2 weeks."

Aside from Jamie, Sean and Jayden want to see their other relatives down in Louisiana. However, it remains unclear when the boys will make their visit.

Sean, Jayden and their dad Kevin were once at odds with Jamie. The latter was even hit with a restraining order after one troubling incident with Sean in 2019. However, sources claimed "Kevin and Jamie now have a good relationship and they both want what's best for the boys."

It was unveiled that Kevin and his children wanted to show Jamie some love after finding out about his serious medical issues in 2023. For the record, Jamie had a massive infection that led to his leg getting amputated.

A few weeks prior, a report suggested that Britney had been reaching out to Sean and Jayden in hopes of reconciliation. "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more," one insider told Us Weekly. "And [she] wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."

Britney and the teens have been estranged in recent years. Back in 2022, Jayden revealed on Australia's "60 Minutes" that he and his sibling had "emotional trauma" stemming from their relationship with the Princess of Pop.

Britney Spears Slammed by Bobby Brown for 'Butchering' His Song 'My Prerogative'

Britney Spears Kicks Paul Soliz Out of Her House After Dumping Him for Second Time

Britney Biopic Director Responds to Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter Casting Rumors

Britney Spears Dances to Justin Timberlake's Song, Pays Nod to Past Romance

