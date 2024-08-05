Chris Brown and Kehlani Stir Up Controversy With Backstage Selfie Due to Past Feud

AceShowbiz - Fans of R&B artists Chris Brown and Kehlani found themselves divided this week after Brown posted a selfie on Instagram with the non-binary singer. Their reunion, captioned "Twin [love] @kehlani," raised eyebrows given their rocky history.

The photo has generated a mixed bag of reactions. Some fans are deeply troubled by Kehlani's association with Brown, considering his harsh comments during one of their lowest moments and his historically problematic behavior with women.

Chris Brown and Kehlani backstage

In 2016, Brown criticized Kehlani after they tried to commit suicide, accusing them of seeking sympathy. "There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing s**t for sympathy so those comments under your pics don’t look so bad," he wrote back then after Kehlani posted a picture of her in hospital with an IV bag.

"Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan, but now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?" one user tweeted. Another added, "Kehlani hanging out with Chris Brown genuinely feels like the biggest f***ing slap to the face."

Other critics believe Kehlani's alignment with Brown contradicts their advocacy for mental health and women's rights. "Kehlani spends so much time talking about advocating for human and women's rights to go be playing house with Chris Brown is sooooooo… wake up to yourself what the fk," another fan posted in dismay.

Despite these criticisms, some fans have shown unwavering support, believing that the two artists have moved past their previous issues and grown since then. "Okay y'all on this level I need a song. You already know this was coming. Just to see the growth, we been waiting for this for years. I love it @Kehlani @chrisbrown #Chrilani," wrote one enthusiastic supporter.

Another echoed this sentiment, "Apparently Chris Brown is the ONLY person in the world who is not allowed to change. He definitely reached out to Kehlani and apologized for what he said in the past, and they are cool now. Period."

Kehlani has been experiencing a professional high, with the release of their new album "Crash" and the announcement of a multi-city tour. However, the controversy surrounding their interactions with Brown might overshadow these achievements for some fans.

The mixed reception illustrates the complex nature of public forgiveness and accountability. While some are willing to extend a second chance, others remain firm in their disapproval, concerned about the message it sends to Kehlani and Brown's young, impressionable audience.

As both artists continue to navigate their careers, it remains to be seen how their renewed connection will impact their public perception and fan support.