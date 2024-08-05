Lil Uzi Vert on Female Fan Trying to Give Him Her Number: 'I'm Dating JT Forever'

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert has proven that they're such a loyal boyfriend to JT. The "XO Tour Lif3" emcee, who has been dating the City Girls star for years, was filmed shutting down a female fan who attempted to give them her number.

In a video, the 31-year-old was stopped in traffic and asked about their thoughts on New York fashion. While answering the question, which came from Lil Yachty's recent comments during an episode of "A Safe Space Podcast", they were interrupted by a young woman who tred to pursue her.

"What is that?" Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, asked the woman after initially saying, "No." After she made it clear that it was her phone number, the interviewer mentioned that Uzi was currently dating JT. The rap star themselves then declared, "I am dating JT forever."

As both sides looked shocked and laughed, the Philadelphia-bred emcee's vehicle drove off. "She messed up your interview but gave you a better one than bargained for. JT FOREVER," one fan commented on the reporter's video. "I would've told her Dave and Buster's is across the street. Go play games over there," another fan said.

Uzi and JT have been dating on and off since 2019. In November 2023, sparked the speculation that they pulled the plug on their relationship following Uzi's eyebrow-raising social media moves.

Uzi, who uses they/them pronounces, previously wiped their Instagram clean, leaving one photo of themself, and unfollowed everyone. Meanwhile, JT is no longer following the "You Was Right" emcee. Media Take Out also reported that the two had called it quits.

Prior to that, Uzi shared some cryptic messages via Instagram Stories, hinting at problems in their relationship with JT. "The most attention I could get is by dropping music," they wrote on October 26. "I understand y'all don't believe me, but it starts with me 2 show you that I'm actually serious."

"I'm very stressed out and done with so many voice's controlling my life. It's like I never lived for me," they continued. "I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life. I'm okay with it."