Simone Biles Hints at Competing at 2028 Olympics After Stellar Performance in Paris

AceShowbiz - With her victory in the women's vault final, Simone Biles has increased her career medal count to 10, including seven golds. At 27, she has become the oldest Olympic all-around winner in 72 years. Despite her age, Biles remains determined to continue competing and has even hinted at a possible fourth Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Never say never," said Biles. "The next Olympics is at home. So you just never know."

Biles' historic achievement not only adds to her legacy but also places her in contention to surpass Katie Ledecky as the most decorated female U.S. Olympian, with Ledecky currently holding 13 medals. With two more potential medals up for grabs in Paris, the race for the top spot is on.

In other gymnastic fields at the Paris Olympics, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines and Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland earned their countries' first-ever gymnastics medals, striking gold in the floor exercise and pommel horse events, respectively.

Yulo's gold medal triumph was particularly emotional, earning him a new home as part of a reward program for Filipino gold medallists at the Paris Games. McClenaghan, too, was overcome with joy, shedding tears of happiness as the Irish flag was raised in Bercy Arena.

Biles' career has been marked by both triumphs and adversity. After withdrawing from the Tokyo Games due to mental health concerns, she took a two-year break from the sport. However, her return has been nothing short of spectacular, showcasing her dominance in the sport once again. Now, with her incredible 40 world and Olympic medals and the potential for more in Paris, Biles continues to inspire and amaze.