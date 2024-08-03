Pax Jolie-Pitt Remains in Hospital, Nearly a Week After e-Bike Crash

AceShowbiz - Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, still receives medical care in the hospital following a scary electric bike accident in Los Angeles on July 29. Sources close to the family revealed that the crash, in which Pax collided with a car without wearing a helmet, was particularly severe, leaving onlookers fearing the worst.

According to witnesses, Pax was knocked out cold and regained consciousness only when paramedics arrived. Paramedics reportedly suspected he may have suffered a brain bleed. The incident has raised concerns about Pax's well-being, with sources revealing that he has been involved in "multiple" electric bike accidents and rarely wears a helmet.

Pax's hospitalization has also shed light on his troubled past. Sources claim that he has become increasingly troubled of late, prompting his mother to seek help for him. Angelina Jolie has been by her son's side throughout his recovery process, despite her ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt over their children's custody.

Pitt, who has been estranged from Pax and his other children since 2016, has reportedly not contacted Pax since his accident. The couple has been embroiled in a bitter eight-year divorce that includes allegations of child abuse against Pitt.

Pax has openly criticized his father in the past, calling him a "terrible and despicable person" in a social media post on Father's Day 2020. He has also alleged that Pitt has made the lives of his siblings a "constant hell."

Meanwhile, studios have taken precautions to prevent Jolie and Pitt from interacting at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. Jolie will debut her portrayal of Maria Callas in "Maria" while Pitt will premiere his new crime caper "Wolfs." Sources say the studios have arranged their schedules to avoid any overlap.