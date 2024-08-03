Savannah Gankiewicz Glad She's Not 'Scared' to Take Miss USA Title Despite Scandal

AceShowbiz - Savannah Gankiewicz, 28, has no regrets about accepting the Miss USA 2023 crown following Noelia Voigt's resignation in early May. Despite initial negativity, Gankiewicz has used her platform to make a difference.

"I can't speak on their experience, but I can only judge from mine and it has been nothing but great," Gankiewicz told PEOPLE. "I've had the best time of my life, the best three months of my life. I'm honestly so grateful that I took this opportunity and I didn't get scared to not take it."

Voigt's resignation, due to mental health concerns, sparked allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment within the Miss USA organization. However, these claims have been denied by CEO Laylah Rose.

Fellow pageant queen, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, soon followed Voigt's footsteps by ditching her own crown. Unlike Gankiewicz, Miss Teen USA first runner-up Stephanie Skinner refused when she's offered the opportunity to assume the title.

Gankiewicz's decision to accept the crown met with some backlash, but she remains unfazed. "I use it as a tool to show that no one can bring you down," she said. "You can just elevate yourself."

During her reign, Gankiewicz has shed light on the Maui wildfires, paying tribute to the victims during the Miss USA pageant. She emphasizes the importance of her platform, saying, "I truly believe in the Miss USA organization. It has given me the tools I need for success, the growth I've experienced during this. I feel confident and empowered, and that's all I want other young women to feel."

As a former Miss Hawaii who currently resides in Bali, Gankiewicz is passionate about helping her community and hopes to boost tourism in Hawaii. She raised over $12,000 for those affected by the Maui fires. "I felt I had a platform now to help," she said. "They said, honestly, at the end of the day, tell people to come to Maui."

The pageant scandal has since died down. The organization recently enjoyed good rep as the newly-crowned Miss Kansas Alexis Smith went viral after declaring her mission to "eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships" and calling out her abuser who supposedly attended the pageant.

Gankiewicz herself will crown her successor on August 4. The Miss USA 2024 competition will be broadcast on The CW and livestreamed on the official Miss USA YouTube channel.