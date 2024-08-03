Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Announce Collaborative Album

AceShowbiz - Drake has confirmed a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, revealing that it could arrive this fall during a surprise appearance at PartyNextDoor's "Party and Friends" show in Toronto.

"I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you," he stated, suggesting that the release is timed for the autumn season.

During his performance, Drake performed "Sweeterman", a snippet of which was leaked in 2015 but never officially released. He also performed "Finesse", "Redemption" and their 2016 collaboration "Come and See Me". Additionally, he duetted with Roy Woods on "Drama" and covered Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah".

Despite a recent lull in activity following his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has been sporadically active, releasing songs on producer Gordo's album "Diamante" and posting photos on Instagram.

