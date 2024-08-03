Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Show Loved-Up Front While Hitting L.A. Party

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori partied the night away on Friday, August 2. The "Vulture" artist and the Yeezy architectural designer were seen attending the birthday party for manager John Monopoly at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

For the bash, Ye donned an all-black outfit that included a hooded leather bomber jacket. The former husband of Kim Kardashian additionally sported a scruffy beard and matte black sunglasses.

As for Bianca, the Australian native showed up in her usual barely-there outfit. For the night outing, she donned a see-through, skin-colored mesh outfit that barely covered her ample chest.

Bianca wore high-waisted tights over her thong bodysuit and completed her look with a pair of pointy-toe black heels. Her black short hair, meanwhile, was pulled back with loose face-framing pieces at the front.

In a photo circulating online, Ye and Bianca could be seen posing with another couple at the bash. The "Gold Digger" rapper and Bianca flashed smiles at the camera with the Chicago star wrapped one of his hands on his wife.

Recently, it was reported that Chateau Marmont doesn't really mind Bianca's risque fashion while some restaurateurs allegedly considered banning the couple. A source told Daily Mail that Bianca is "always welcome" at the legendary $774-a-night establishment.

"She comes here all the time. I always know when she's here because there's always a lot of paparazzi," a valet at Chateau Marmont said. "She comes a lot. She stayed here awhile, a few months I think."

Prior to attending the party, Bianca was seen going out and about alone in Beverly Hills. Showing some skin, she donned a sheer tube dress when shopping in the area. The dress' stocking material let the model expose her back as she went braless.

The brunette beauty, who surprisingly dressed in a modest outfit in a recent outing, had her short hair in a messy bun as she sported minimal makeup. She completed her eye-catching look with black pumps.