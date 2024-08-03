 
Travis Scott and Killer Mike Feud Reignited Over Grammy Awards
Travis Scott and Killer Mike find themselves at odds following the recent Grammy Awards, where Mike emerged victorious in categories where Scott was also nominated.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) and Killer Mike's brewing beef has taken a bizarre turn following the 2024 Grammy Awards. Mike's triple Grammy triumph in categories where Scott was competing sparked outrage among fans, who accused Mike of stealing the rapper's thunder.

In a defiant move, Mike released a new album that includes a scathing diss aimed at Scott's "Sicko Mode". Mike raps, "You gon' respect me like a motherf**kin' Grammy winner. Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a Granny dinner."

Scott's manager David Stromberg responded with mocking tweets, comparing Mike to artists who won undeserved Grammy Awards, such as Macklemore and Cardi B. Stromberg's comments suggest that Scott and his team are deeply wounded by the Grammy snub.

Scott, who has been nominated for 10 Grammys but has yet to win, has openly expressed his desire for recognition from the Recording Academy. He has stated, "It's crazy. You play football to win a Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships... It's what that Grammy used to mean."

Despite having largely avoided rap beefs in the past, it remains to be seen whether Scott will retaliate against Mike's provocation. The rapper's fanbase has been vocal in their support, with Adin Ross and Kai Cenat expressing outrage over the Grammy results.

This controversy has reignited a debate within the hip-hop community, with older fans defending Mike's Grammy wins and younger fans siding with Scott. Joe Budden has weighed in, criticizing the support for Scott, arguing that Mike's victories should be celebrated.

