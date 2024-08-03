Justin and Hailey Bieber's Rep Shuts Down 'Salacious' Rumors About Couple's Marriage Issues

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber's (Hailey Baldwin) have reacted to new report regarding their alleged marriage issues. If a new report is to be believed, the "Love Yourself" singer allegedly grows frustrated over expensive lifestyle and he accepted the gig at the pre-wedding party for the billionaire son of India's richest man last month because he's in need of money.

"Hailey is a seriously high spender," one of the sources closest to Justin told Daily Mail. "She has spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist."

The two insiders also blamed the model because the musician was no longer the music-making juggernaut he once was. "He's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him," one claimed. "He has lost his identity, creative drive and he is uninspired."

A source said that Hailey had something to do with Justin's shocking decision to sell his entire 291-song back catalog to music investment company Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million in January 2023."Justin was advised against selling. Hailey played a part in convincing him to do it," the source noted.

Not stopping there, the sources mentioned Hailey's new 18-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring. estimated to cost $1.5 million, that she wore when the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii. "Justin was initially against [buying the new ring] and some people told him that it was awful of her to even ask for it," an insider said. Hailey allegedly "told Justin that she had to have it to renew their vows. In the end she got what she wanted."

The Rhode founder was also said to be behind Justin's grungy look in recent months. "Hailey used to only want Justin to look hot," a source claimed. "Now she likes him to look unkempt because then she thinks that girls will not flock to him."

The couple's rep, however, shut down the rumors, calling them "salacious."

That aside, Justin and Hailey are currently expecting their first child together. They reportedly held a secret baby shower at their Beverly Hills home over the weekend.