Bobbi Althoff Fumes After Being Accused of Sleeping With Her Podcast Guests Amid Divorce

AceShowbiz - Bobbi Althoff has had enough of wild rumors surrounding her divorce from Cory Althoff. Having been accused of sleeping with her podcast guests, the Internet personality took to social media to shut down the "f**king ignorant" allegation.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 26-year-old shared a screenshot from one user who commented on her post. The message read, "Damn get divorced choosing fame over your now ex husband just to get passed around by different guys weekly."

Offended by the remark, Bobbi fumed, "I never respond to this comment that I've been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it." She added, "Anyone who says stuff like this is so f**king ignorant. You don't know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero."

"I have never slept with someone I interview. I don't sleep around and I rarely ever go out," she continued. "But you guys can't f**king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It's so frustrating that I can't post a single thing out comments that I'm being passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f**k up. And just because you don't see my kids doesn't mean I don't. You see what I allow you to see."

"Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25? Obviously not," Bobbi further argued. "I'm obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that's life, things don't always end up how we expect them to."

Bobbi confirmed her split from Cory on February 7. Posting a throwback picture of her and Cory from their happier moment together, she wrote, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce."

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," the social media personality continued. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."

She went on to declare her determination to keep her relationship with Cory amicable. "While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him," she said.

In his filing, Cory listed their date of separation as July 4, 2023. It was the same month Drake became a guest on Bobbi's "The Really Good Podcast."