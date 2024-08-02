Maren Morris Debuts 'Intermission' EP, Shares Poignant Lyrics About Love and Loss

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris is making waves yet again with her newest EP, "Intermission", released on August 2. Known for her fearless approach to music and life, Morris delves into significant personal and musical transitions with this collection. The release of "Intermission" comes after a tumultuous period in her life, including a public feud, her divorce from fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, and a bold shift away from country music itself.

"Every good show needs an intermission," Morris captioned an Instagram post in June, hinting at a new direction for her music. The EP encapsulates Morris's foray into a different genre, reflecting her criticism of the country music industry and her recent life changes. She appears unhindered by the potential audience reception to her new sound, focusing instead on personal growth. "I sort of am back to square one," Morris told Us Weekly earlier this year, emphasizing the process of rediscovering her sound.

The EP kicks off with "Cut!" featuring Julia Michaels. The song explores the facade of appearing perfect while internally grappling with emotional turmoil. "'Cut!' is about me holding myself together through the day...but at night I let the mask slip," Morris shared, offering a raw glance into her coping mechanisms.

"I Hope I Never Fall in Love" echoes Morris's recent experiences with love and heartache. Following her divorce, Morris takes a bittersweet stance on future relationships. "It’s a bittersweet heartbreaker because I’m in self-protection mode but still want to feel things," she confessed on Instagram, acknowledging the complex emotions entwined with healing.

Another track, "Push Me Over", represents Morris's exploration of her bisexual identity, released during Pride Month. The sultry lyrics depict a night of passionate discovery, "The more that you come closer want you to push me over," she sings, marking an introspective celebration of her sexuality.

The EP culminates in "How a Woman Leaves", a song that poignantly addresses her separation from Hurd. Fans have already been captivated by its powerful final line: "You have the nerve to ask why I’m not crying/ I did all my crying lying next to you."

"Intermission" signifies a pivotal moment in Maren Morris's career and personal life. It showcases her ability to transcend musical genres while navigating and narrating her journey with candor and resilience. As young listeners tune into her new sounds, Maren Morris's authenticity is poised to strike a chord with many.